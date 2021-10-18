Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce $846.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $475.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 1,135,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.