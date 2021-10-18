Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.54. Comcast reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. 869,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,724,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.