Brokerages Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 78,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,608. The company has a market cap of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -4.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

