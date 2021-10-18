Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report sales of $150.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $151.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $607.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $613.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $734.45 million, with estimates ranging from $723.90 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 26.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 292,060 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

