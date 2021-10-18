Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

