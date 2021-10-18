Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.