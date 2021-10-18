Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.99. Target reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $245.71 on Monday. Target has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

