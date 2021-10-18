Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.78. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock remained flat at $$75.16 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

