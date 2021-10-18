Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings per share of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCC stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,122. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

