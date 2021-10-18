Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

C stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

