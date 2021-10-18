Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.53.

ABX stock opened at C$23.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$38.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.20.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.95%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.