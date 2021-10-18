Brokers Offer Predictions for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC opened at $79.63 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

