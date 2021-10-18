Brokers Offer Predictions for TimkenSteel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for TimkenSteel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $606.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 25.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

