Brokers Set Expectations for Alstom SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alstom in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.86. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

