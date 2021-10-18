Brokers Set Expectations for Johnson Matthey’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

