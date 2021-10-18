BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
