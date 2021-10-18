BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

