BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOO opened at $93.74 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.09.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

