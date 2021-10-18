BSCView Hits Market Cap of $272,283.65 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. BSCView has a total market cap of $272,283.65 and $234.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.73 or 1.00197845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.61 or 0.06057482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023862 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.