BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. New Street Research downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of BT Group stock remained flat at $$1.93 during midday trading on Monday. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

