Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.17. 33,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,794,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 27.6% during the third quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 553,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 119,861 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 55.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.