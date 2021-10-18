BWX Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of BWXT opened at $56.43 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,019 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

