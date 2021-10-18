BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David S. Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

