ByteNext Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202,640.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $202,640.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00065570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00069769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00100328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,856.20 or 0.99642095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.82 or 0.05995350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023538 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

