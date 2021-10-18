Bytom Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.93 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $83.93 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00299183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,706,616,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,810,719 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

