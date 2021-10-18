BZEdge Price Down 47.1% Over Last Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $113,005.40 and $3.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 2,261,376.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00103197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,293.07 or 0.99992870 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.43 or 0.06110262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

