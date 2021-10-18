C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

