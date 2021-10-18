Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.73% of Cable One worth $315,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,760.00 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,947.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,873.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

