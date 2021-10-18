Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.35

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 18121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth about $875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cactus by 104,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 10.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

