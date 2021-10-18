Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,305 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 703.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 112,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 98,061 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $323,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

