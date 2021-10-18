Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 30,595 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3,307.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 472,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,231,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,672 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $414.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $418.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

