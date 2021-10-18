Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 170,519 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,519 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 249.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.