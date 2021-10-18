Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 27,941 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $315.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

