Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,633 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $165.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

