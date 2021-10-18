Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 239.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,159 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Juniper Networks worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,822,000 after buying an additional 554,775 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,891,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

