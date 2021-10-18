Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.58 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,387.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 662.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,563.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,776.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,596.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.