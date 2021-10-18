Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,076 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

