Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.92.

CHTR stock opened at $699.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $765.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

