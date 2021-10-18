Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

