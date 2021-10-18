Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 17,658.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

