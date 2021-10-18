Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 13,063 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 368.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $628.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.11 and a 200-day moving average of $572.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $633.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total transaction of $3,351,891.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.