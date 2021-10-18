Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,053,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA stock opened at $287.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $8,308,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

