Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.
ALGN stock opened at $589.61 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $688.31 and a 200 day moving average of $635.03.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Align Technology Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
