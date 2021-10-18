Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,466 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,931,000 after purchasing an additional 546,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

FISV opened at $109.80 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.