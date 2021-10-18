Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 226,608 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,608 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 139.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.