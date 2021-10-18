Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 381,219 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,219 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.