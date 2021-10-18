Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $172.73 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $207.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.