Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,984,000 after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,563,000 after acquiring an additional 319,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.47 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

