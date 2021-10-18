Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in September

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.19. 98,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

