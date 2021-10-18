Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 34,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

CSQ traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.31. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.15%. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

