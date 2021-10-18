California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Regency Centers worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.